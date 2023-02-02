Women's cricket awaits birth of a superpower with game set to take off in India

Although Australia have dominated women's cricket for the last two decades, India already have a solid base and won the inaugural Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa on Sunday.

"It's just the beginning," skipper Shafali Verma said after they beat England in the final in Potchefstroom.

"Women's cricket may not become more popular than men's cricket in India, but we certainly can hope to match them."

EXCITEMENT AND CONCERNS

For the rest of the cricketing world, excitement at the earning potential for leading players in the WPL comes tempered with concerns at a replication of India's already overweening power in the men's game.

"There's fear among a lot of players that once the women's IPL starts, India is going to dominate world cricket," Pune-born former Australia captain Lisa Sthalekar told Cricinfo.

However, the global governing body of the sport, the International Cricket Council, could not be happier.

"India will continue to lead the way with regards to a lot of initiatives around women's cricket," ICC general manager of cricket Wasim Khan told media on Wednesday.

"The values that have been brought in for those (WPL) teams just reiterates how valuable and how important women's cricket is and how it's seen by the potential investors."

Khan said the WPL would trigger a transformation of the entire women's game over the next few years.

"We are very much confident that what's happening in India was a catalyst to try and really drive the game to even greater levels," he added.