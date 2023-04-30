    বাংলা

    Fakhar ton again fires Pakistan to win over NZ in ODI series

    It was Pakistan's second highest successful chase in ODIs but skipper Babar said they had always believed they could do it

    Reuters
    Published : 30 April 2023, 03:21 AM
    Updated : 30 April 2023, 03:21 AM

    Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman scored a magnificent unbeaten 180, his third century in his last three one-day internationals, to fire the hosts to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand and a 2-0 lead in the series on Saturday.

    As in the opening match of the series at the same Rawalpindi ground on Friday when he scored 117, opener Fakhar's innings trumped a century from New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and steered Pakistan to victory.

    Mitchell's 129 and a 98 from skipper Tom Latham helped the Black Caps to an imposing 336-5 but Fakhar's fluent 180 from 144 balls and half centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan got Pakistan across the line with 10 balls to spare.

    It was Pakistan's second highest successful chase in ODIs but skipper Babar said they had always believed they could do it.

    "After the first innings we had a discussion and told each other we have chased down similar totals in the past and we can do it again," he said.

    "I think that was Fakher's best innings and the way he played astonished me."

    The series now moves on to Karachi for the remaining three matches in the series on Wednesday, Friday and next Sunday.

    "I think you have to take your hats off to Fakhar, the way he played was outstanding," said Latham.

    "We definitely believe we can come back and get back into this series. The way we've been batting, we've got better and better, we just need to find ways to create more pressure with the ball."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Sept 11, 2022 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman reacts after losing his wicket off the bowling of Sri Lanka's Pramod Madushan.
    Fakhar ton trumps Mitchell hundred as Pakistan win 1st ODI
    Mohammad Rizwan remained not out on 42 as Pakistan reached the target with nine balls to go
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan - Dec 8, 2022. Pakistan's Babar Azam addresses a news conference following the practice session.
    Captain Azam hits unbeaten century as Pakistan down NZ
    The skipper smashed 101 off 58 balls and enjoyed a 99-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan before the fall of the first wicket
    Blackcaps/Facebook
    Rawalpindi hailstorm ends NZ hopes of T20 series win in Pakistan
    The Black Caps reached 164 for five when the hail started falling with seven deliveries remaining in their innings
    Blackcaps/Facebook
    Rauf's 4-wicket haul helps Pakistan ease past NZ
    The bowling display of Haris Rauf swung the game in Pakistan's favour as the 29-year-old recorded his best-ever figures in a T20 international

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury