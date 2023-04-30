Fakhar ton again fires Pakistan to win over NZ in ODI series

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman scored a magnificent unbeaten 180, his third century in his last three one-day internationals, to fire the hosts to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand and a 2-0 lead in the series on Saturday.

As in the opening match of the series at the same Rawalpindi ground on Friday when he scored 117, opener Fakhar's innings trumped a century from New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and steered Pakistan to victory.

Mitchell's 129 and a 98 from skipper Tom Latham helped the Black Caps to an imposing 336-5 but Fakhar's fluent 180 from 144 balls and half centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan got Pakistan across the line with 10 balls to spare.