Shakib accepted he was wrong and promised never to repeat it, says Jalal Yunus

Shakib Al Hasan has come to the realisation that signing a contract with a betting company was a mistake and promised that it will never happen again, Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus says.

The board handed the allrounder Twenty20 captaincy after he gave his word, Yunus said on Saturday.

Shakib, who is also Bangladesh’s skipper in the longest format, promoted BetWinner News on his official Facebook page earlier this month, touching off a storm of controversy. It prompted the board to issue a show-cause notice against him.

After Shakib delayed his response, BCB President Nazmul Hassan on Thursday warned that if he did not cancel his contract with BetWinner, it would spell the end of his cricket career.