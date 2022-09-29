Pakistan hold nerve to edge out England in fifth T20

England never got going in their chase, losing both openers early before Dawid Malan chipped in with a dogged 36 and Moeen kept them in the hunt with a few late blows but the England captain left himself too much to do in the last over.

Haris Rauf (2-41) shone with the ball and five other Pakistan bowlers picked up a wicket each.

After being asked to bat, Pakistan's middle-order woes returned to haunt them as they crumbled to 88-6 after excellent spells from Mark Wood (3-20) and David Willey (2-23).