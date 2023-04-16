Winless Delhi pay price for powerplay failings in IPL

Powerplay woes haunted Delhi Capitals as the David Warner-led side lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, making their fifth consecutive defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Delhi, the league's only winless side this season, remained rooted at the bottom of the 10-team league after another slipshod show by a stuttering top order that includes Warner.

The Australian is second in the list of this season's leading scorers but the 228 runs he tallied in five matches have come at a strike rate of 117, which is lowest among the top 10 batters.

Their bowlers did a decent job restricting Bangalore to 174-6 but Delhi lost three wickets in their first three overs and the top half of their batting order perished for 53 runs.