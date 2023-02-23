Bangladesh coach Hathurasingha says 'no tension' with senior players

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurasingha has said there is "no tension" between him and senior players in the team as he begins his second tenure in charge of the side.

Sri Lankan Hathurasingha's first stint with the side between 2014 and 2017 was marked by several run-ins with senior players in the team, some of whom are also part of the current squad.

Following his complaint, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned in 2014 for six months for "misbehaviour".

Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza is among those wondering about the dressing room atmosphere under Hathurasingha.