South Africa hopeful Rabada will be fit for first Test v England



"I think purely because we've lost that experience factor (of Bavuma) we are more inclined on going with the experience we have within our batters," Elgar said.



"It is up to the coach and the selectors, but from my side I would lean more to having the experience."



South Africa sit on top of the ICC World Test Championship table but with series to come in England and Australia, have a tough task staying there. Elgar is confident they can.



"I didn't take this job (of captain) thinking we were just going to be mid-table. It's always been my goal and my ambition (to be the top Test team in the world)," he said.



"I have experienced us being world number one twice and I know that feeling, but I know there's a journey and hard work to get there.



"I want the young guys to experience that and I still want to experience that again before I turn the chapter (and retire)."