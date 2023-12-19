Australia's Starc and Cummins land record IPL deals in auction

Australia's Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after attracting an eye-watering $2.98 million bid from Kolkata Knight Riders in the players' auction on Tuesday.

Australia captain Pat Cummins briefly held that honour after Sunrisers Hyderabad agreed to splash $2.46 million for his service before Starc bettered that mark.

Barely a month after leading Australia to the 50-overs World Cup title in India, Cummins entered the auction with a base price of 20 million Indian rupees ($240,473).

IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were initially interested in him but both dropped out as a two-way bidding war ensued.

Royal Challengers Bangalore doggedly pursued Cummins but 2016 champions Hyderabad had the last laugh in the tug-of-war over the fast bowler, who has also evolved as a handy lower-order hitter.