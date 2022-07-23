Sohan replaces Mahmudullah as T20 captain for Zimbabwe tour

Nurul Hasan Sohan has been handed the job of captaincy for the Bangladesh T20 team for the three-match series in Harare.
The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman replaced Mahmudullah, who had been leading in the shortest format since 2019 but horrendous performance and a string of defeats put his leadership to question.
Shakib Al Hasan had earlier pulled out of the white-ball tour while the selectors also rested Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, who had opted out of the West Indies tour to perform the Hajj, from the T20I squad.
The selectors roped in Parvez Hossain Emon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Hasan Mahmud. A Test and ODI regular, Miraz has been given a shot at the shortest format.
Uncapped Emon is a left-handed opener while Mahmud, who has played three ODIs and a T20I, is a seamer recovering from a long-term injury.
After a meeting on Friday, Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operations chairman, said: “We’ve been discussing the captaincy issue for some time now. We called in Riyad (Mahmudullah) and spoke about the T20 team with him.”
“After speaking with him, we’re keen to send a fresh team to Zimbabwe. Some senior players will not be on this team. We’re sending the youths to [test] them. We’re giving the captaincy to Sohan and we’ve said that to Mahmudulah. Mushfiqur and Shakib are also aware.”
However, the board does not want to test the waters too deep with this team.
“We’ve kept [Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah] in consideration for the Asia Cup. We’ll think about it later. But we don’t want to call this team an experimental team as we’re not doing well in this format… but we’re trying. Let’s see what the new faces can do.”
Mahmudullah led Bangladesh in 43 T20Is - the most by any other player. He registered 16 wins and 26 defeats. The home wins against Australia and New Zealand in the back-to-back series last year marked his high times but the games were ultimately criticised for being played in rank turners at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Mahmudullah and his team went on to take a beating in the showcase event in Dubai late last year and have continued the lacklustre run in the format until now, losing all three T20s against the Caribbean side.
Still looking to cement his place in the national colours, Sohan played 33 T20Is and scored 271 runs at an average 12.9.
“Sohan displayed leadership qualities in domestic cricket. He's experienced and has the ability to inspire the team,” Jalal added.
Team Director Khaled Mahmud said: “Where Shakib, Mushfiqur and Riyad are absent, Sohan is the most senior.”
T20I squad: Nurul Hasan (capt & wk), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Parvez Hossain Emon
ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam