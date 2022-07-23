Sohan replaces Mahmudullah as T20 captain for Zimbabwe tour

Uncapped Emon is a left-handed opener while Mahmud, who has played three ODIs and a T20I, is a seamer recovering from a long-term injury.

After a meeting on Friday, Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operations chairman, said: “We’ve been discussing the captaincy issue for some time now. We called in Riyad (Mahmudullah) and spoke about the T20 team with him.”

“After speaking with him, we’re keen to send a fresh team to Zimbabwe. Some senior players will not be on this team. We’re sending the youths to [test] them. We’re giving the captaincy to Sohan and we’ve said that to Mahmudulah. Mushfiqur and Shakib are also aware.”

However, the board does not want to test the waters too deep with this team.

“We’ve kept [Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah] in consideration for the Asia Cup. We’ll think about it later. But we don’t want to call this team an experimental team as we’re not doing well in this format… but we’re trying. Let’s see what the new faces can do.”

Mahmudullah led Bangladesh in 43 T20Is - the most by any other player. He registered 16 wins and 26 defeats. The home wins against Australia and New Zealand in the back-to-back series last year marked his high times but the games were ultimately criticised for being played in rank turners at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Mahmudullah and his team went on to take a beating in the showcase event in Dubai late last year and have continued the lacklustre run in the format until now, losing all three T20s against the Caribbean side.