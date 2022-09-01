    বাংলা

    Bangladesh sent in to bat by Sri Lanka

    The pitch is a batting-friendly surface with some grip on it

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Sept 2022, 01:55 PM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2022, 02:08 PM
    1 Sept 2022, 01:52 PM

    Live score: Bangladesh 11/0 in 1 over v Sri Lanka

    Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup tie in the United Arab Emirates.

    Bangladesh made three changes with Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and Ebadot Hossain coming in for Anamul Haque, Mohammed Naim and Mohammad Saifuddin at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

    The pitch report analysed the track to be a batting wicket offering some grip.

    After the toss Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said: "We wanted to field first, but it's not in our control. If we can keep wickets in hand we can utilise the last 10 overs. [In the last game] we didn't bat well. If we bat well and keep wickets in hand today, it'll be a good game.”

    Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said: "Chasing in a big game will be more important. We're going to [continue playing aggressively] like how we've played over the last few years."

    Afghanistan hammered Bangladesh by seven wickets in their first Asia Cup outing this edition on Tuesday.

    Bangladesh XI: 1 Sabbir Rahman, 2 Mosaddek Hossain, 3 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 4 Afif Hossain, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Ebadot Hossain, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman/Nasum Ahmed

    Sri Lanka XI: 1 Kusal Mendis (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5 Danushka Gunathilaka, 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Dilshan Madushanka

    RELATED STORIES
    India's Yadav says he's fine with playing anywhere in flexible lineup
    Fine with playing anywhere in flexible lineup: Yadav
    Yadav smashed an unbeaten 68 off 26 balls as holders India thumped minnows Hong Kong by 40 runs on Wednesday to sail into the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup
    South Africa’s new T20 competition gets name and auction date
    South Africa’s T20 league gets name, auction date
    It is slated for a Jan 23 start as South Africa make a belated entry into the increasingly lucrative T20 market
    NZ's De Grandhomme quits internationals for Big Bash payday
    De Grandhomme quits internationals for BBL payday
    The 36-year-old's selection as a "gold" pick for the Adelaide Strikers in the draft presented a conflict with his central contract with NZC
    Starc, Zampa help Australia steam roll Zimbabwe in second ODI
    Australia steam roll Zimbabwe in second ODI
    Starc and Zampa picked up three wickets apiece for the home side to lay the foundation for an eight-wicket win and an unassailable 2-0 series lead

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher