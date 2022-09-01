Bangladesh sent in to bat by Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup tie in the United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh made three changes with Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and Ebadot Hossain coming in for Anamul Haque, Mohammed Naim and Mohammad Saifuddin at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

The pitch report analysed the track to be a batting wicket offering some grip.

After the toss Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said: "We wanted to field first, but it's not in our control. If we can keep wickets in hand we can utilise the last 10 overs. [In the last game] we didn't bat well. If we bat well and keep wickets in hand today, it'll be a good game.”

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said: "Chasing in a big game will be more important. We're going to [continue playing aggressively] like how we've played over the last few years."

Afghanistan hammered Bangladesh by seven wickets in their first Asia Cup outing this edition on Tuesday.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Sabbir Rahman, 2 Mosaddek Hossain, 3 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 4 Afif Hossain, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Ebadot Hossain, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman/Nasum Ahmed

Sri Lanka XI: 1 Kusal Mendis (wk), 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5 Danushka Gunathilaka, 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Dilshan Madushanka