Paine says South Africa were ball-tampering straight after Newlands Test

Though Cricket Australia (CA) sanctioned the three players, media have long speculated as to whether other members of the team were involved.

Bancroft last year told The Guardian that it was "self-explanatory" that Australia's bowlers had to be aware of the ball-tampering.

Australia's bowlers have denied any knowledge of the plan.

Paine also denied the scheme was common knowledge in the dressing room but said the team should have taken responsibility as a whole rather than let the blame fall solely on the three players.

"Everyone was a part of it to some degree - would it have worked out better for those three players if we had owned it as a team? I think it would have,” he said.

ABANDONED

Paine also wrote that he felt pressured to resign from the Test captaincy by a public relations consultant employed by CA.

Paine stepped down in the wake of revelations he had been investigated by CA's integrity unit in 2018 over a 'sexting' scandal involving a former Cricket Tasmania staffer.

Though Paine was cleared by the investigation, he said he felt "abandoned" by CA once the story became public.

"I felt they were driven by the need to protect their image ... They were hanging me out to dry."

CA declined to comment on the issue of Paine's resignation but said it was glad the 37-year-old had returned to the game.

Paine ended a nearly year-long absence from elite cricket this month with his Tasmania return in the domestic Sheffield Shield.