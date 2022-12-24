Pakistan ex-captain Afridi named interim chair of PCB selection committee



Former captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed interim chair of Pakistan's men's national selection committee, the country's cricket board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

The all-rounder retired from international cricket in 2017, playing more than 500 international games across all formats after his 1996 debut.

He replaces Mohammad Wasim, sacked this week following a year in which Pakistan were beaten in the finals of the Twenty20 World Cup and the Asia Cup, before their 3-0 defeat to England in a home test series.

Afridi's appointment comes in the build-up to New Zealand's two-test tour of Pakistan, beginning on Monday.