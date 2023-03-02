Stokes will be 'sweet' for Ashes, says McCullum

England coach Brendon McCullum says he has no concerns that Ben Stokes playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will jeopardise the captain's participation in this year's Ashes series.

A knee issue has long bothered Stokes and he has come under pressure in some quarters to rest the joint and skip his lucrative stint in the IPL with the Chennai Super Kings from the end of the month.

McCullum, however, said the all-rounder had built a career on peaking in big moments and the Ashes series against Australia in June and July would be no different.

"I ... believe that the Ashes is the script that the skipper is waiting to write, so he'll be sweet. I don't have any concerns," he told reporters in Wellington at the conclusion of the drawn series with New Zealand.

"I don't think he's jeopardising it. I know that Chennai set-up, I played for that franchise, and it is excellent in looking after the players.

"He knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right? When he comes back into the fold and leads us into the Ashes campaign, he'll have the bit between his teeth and I think we'll be all right."