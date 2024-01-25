England's Hartley makes chastening Test debut against India

Hartley entered the series having played 20 first-class matches and the 24-year-old produced a lower order cameo of 23 in England's first-innings total of 246.

It was his strong suit, with the ball, that did not come off.

Hartley watched helplessly as India's Yashasvi Jaiswal sent his first ball in international cricket soaring over the long-on ropes for a six.

The opener repeated the treatment four balls later to make it a highly forgettable first over in Test cricket for Hartley.

The hard-hitting Jaiswal, who smashed 76 not out off 70 balls, appeared to take a liking to Hartley's bowling.

While commentators debated the logic behind continuing with Hartley, he looked clearly under pressure bowling half-volleys, long-hops and even a couple of no-balls.

The closest he came to tasting success was when England, believing Hartley had trapped Shubman Gill lbw, challenged the original not-out decision.