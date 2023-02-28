    বাংলা

    New Zealand beat England by one run in second Test, level series 1-1

    It was only the fourth win in the history of Test cricket by a team asked to follow on, and the second time a team had won a Test by a single run

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Feb 2023, 03:49 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2023, 03:49 AM

    Neil Wagner took four wickets and held two crucial catches as New Zealand pulled off a 'Mission Improbable' by beating England by one run in the second Test on a nerve-jangling day five on Tuesday after being made to follow on.

    Having set England 258 to win, New Zealand's hopes had faded as Joe Root (95) and Ben Stokes (33) produced a 121-run stand to cut the deficit to 57 runs with five wickets in hand on a sunny afternoon at the Basin Reserve.

    Enter Wagner, who had both out slogging then nervelessly held catches in the deep to help remove Stuart Broad (11) and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for 35.

    Foakes's wicket left tailenders Jack Leach and James Anderson needing seven runs for victory, and Anderson smacked a boundary off Wagner to trim the margin to two runs.

    Wagner came again and had Anderson caught down the leg side for four to trigger jubilation among the New Zealand players and fans.

    It was only the fourth win in the history of Test cricket by a team asked to follow on, and the second time a team had won a Test by a single run after West Indies beat Australia by a run in Adelaide in January 1993.

    The two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw, with England having won the first Test in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs.

    RELATED STORIES
    Isle of Man bowled out for 10 runs in lowest T20 score
    Isle of Man bowled out for lowest T20 score
    Spain chased the total in two balls, wrapping up a 10-wicket victory in a bizarre contest
    Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia on December 28, 2021.
    Starc still feels discomfort in finger but eyes third Test
    The left-armer suffered the injury to the middle finger of his bowling hand and was sidelined
    Southee's side showed fighting spirit to drag themselves back into the match, with Kane Williamson producing an inspiring century.
    England chase 210 runs to win after pulsating Day 4
    England will fancy their chances of making the chase as they hunted down bigger totals against NZ in home summer
    Jos Buttler addresses the media ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh.
    Bangladesh tour the ideal challenge for England before WC: Buttler
    England are due to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in Bangladesh, beginning on Wednesday in Mirpur

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher