England's Pope will play on after shoulder injury, coach says

England batter Ollie Pope is likely to continue playing in the second Ashes Test at Lord's despite hurting his shoulder again during the third day's play on Friday, spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel told reporters.

Vice-captain Pope hurt his right shoulder diving to stop a ball on the first day and left the field to ice it. He then came out and batted in England's first innings, showing no signs of lasting damage.

On Friday when England emerged for Australia's second innings, Pope was told by officials that he had to play on, only to hurt himself again when diving to stop another ball.