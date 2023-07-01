    বাংলা

    England's Pope will play on after shoulder injury, coach says

    As the injury was an external one that occurred during play, Pope would normally have had the option to stay off the field as a precautionary measure

    Reuters
    Published : 1 July 2023, 12:29 PM
    Updated : 1 July 2023, 12:29 PM

    England batter Ollie Pope is likely to continue playing in the second Ashes Test at Lord's despite hurting his shoulder again during the third day's play on Friday, spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel told reporters.

    Vice-captain Pope hurt his right shoulder diving to stop a ball on the first day and left the field to ice it. He then came out and batted in England's first innings, showing no signs of lasting damage.

    On Friday when England emerged for Australia's second innings, Pope was told by officials that he had to play on, only to hurt himself again when diving to stop another ball.

    "He is sore but he should be OK again to bat tomorrow," Patel said. "He's never going to turn down an opportunity to bat for England, and with an opportunity to win a game I can't see Ollie Pope ever saying no to that."

    Patel said it was unclear why Pope was told he had to field on Friday, however, despite having hurt himself.

    "We're a bit bewildered by it all I suppose, we haven't clarified that yet with the officials," he added.

    As the injury was an external one that occurred during play, Pope would normally have had the option to stay off the field as a precautionary measure. Patel said the fact Pope came out to bat may have been a factor.

    "It's a pretty tough situation when you've nearly bust your shoulder and you're being told it was an external (injury). Is it still an external? - We don't know," Patel said.

    "But then he goes out and bats the way he did, and the match officials may have changed their decision on how he affects the game," he said.

    "I'm very certain that he'll bat, and I'm very certain that he'll bat at No.3, and I'm very certain he'll be determined to score some runs for England tomorrow."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 8, 2023. Australia's Steve Smith celebrates reaching his century
    England looking to burst Smith's bubble in Ashes: Pope
    Smith's 31st Test hundred serves as a reminder of the threat the former Australia captain poses for the Ashes
    Cricket - England Practice Session - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - May 31, 2023 England's Ben Stokes during practice.
    Hyper-extended knee 'nothing to worry about': Stokes
    The 32-year-old has had knee trouble for some time now, restricting his seam bowling in Test matches
    Cricket - England v Ireland - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 England's Josh Tongue celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Fionn Hand
    Tongue takes 5 wickets as England crush Ireland
    England now shift focus to the Ashes series, which gets under way at Edgbaston on Jun 16
    Cricket - England v Ireland - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 2, 2023 England's Ben Duckett celebrates reaching his century with Ollie Pope
    Pope, Duckett put rampant England on verge of win over Ireland
    Playing his first Test on home soil, Ben Duckett surpassed Australia great Don Bradman's record of 166 balls for the fastest Test 150 at Lord's

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps