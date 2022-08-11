Shakib must end ties to betting to keep playing: BCB president

The BCB boss made it clear Shakib’s omission will be not simply from the Asia Cup squad, but from Bangladesh cricket entirely.

Earlier this month, Shakib promoted BetWinner News on his official Facebook page along with a photo of him sporting the company’s jersey. The post read, “I am proud of the official partnership with BetWinner News.”

BetWinner News is an online portal linked to the betting website.

Nazmul continued: “We have no doubt that [BetWinner News] is a surrogate brand, they are the same. They are using different names, but because it is a betting company, they are related to gambling…”

“You can say BetWinner News is a news website. But BetWinner offers betting and gambling and it is related to that. We’ve clearly stated that there can be no such ties.”

“We are having to rethink our whole plan to select the Asia Cup squad and this is the only issue.”

“You must remember that no one is indispensable. It's true that we don’t have a cricketer like Shakib at the moment. But we’ve also lost many games with Shakib, and won many without him,” the BCB chief added.