Shakib confirms he ended ties to betting website after BCB outrage

Bangladesh Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan has sent the Bangladesh Cricket Board a written confirmation that he cancelled the contract with betting website BetWinner News soon after BCB President Nazmul Hassan warned him.

Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operations chief, on Thursday evening said: “He informed us about an hour ago. The board president south a written response and Shakib complied. He’s cancelled his contract and promised to remove the Facebook post.

Shakib’s Facebook post announcing his partnership with BetWinner News was still there during the writing of this report.