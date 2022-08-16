ICC must protect Test, ODI formats amid rise of T20 leagues: Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev has called on cricket's governing body (ICC) to take steps to protect the Test and one-day international formats amid the global growth of lucrative domestic Twenty20 competitions.

The proliferation of T20 leagues has further strained cricket's already-bloated calendar, with new competitions in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa set to begin early next year.

The trailblazing Indian Premier League is set to be given an extended window in the ICC's next international calendar while England and Australia are also likely to get dedicated slots for their domestic franchise-based leagues.