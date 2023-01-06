    বাংলা

    Day three of Sydney Test washed out by rain

    Australia are expected to resume their first innings on Saturday on 475-4, with Usman Khawaja 195 not out and closing on his maiden Test double century

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Jan 2023, 06:07 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2023, 06:07 AM

    Heavy rain washed out the third day of the already weather-disrupted third and final Test between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

    The play was formally abandoned soon after what would have been the tea break with the rain forecast to continue for the rest of the day.

    The outlook for the weekend is more promising and Australia should resume their first innings on Saturday on 475-4, with Usman Khawaja 195 not out and closing on his maiden Test double century.

    Australia have locked up the series after wins in Brisbane and Melbourne but need a victory in the third Test to be certain of a place in this year's World Test Championship final.

    The hosts released batsman Marcus Harris and fast bowler Lance Morris to their Big Bash League teams on Friday and called up Peter Handscomb to act as substitute fielder for the remainder of the Sydney Test.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sri Lanka beat India to leave T20 series squared
    Sri Lanka beat India to leave T20 series squared
    India's openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill departed early at the hands of Kasun Rajitha
    Pat Cummins of Australia in action as Australia takes on England in the third Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
    Khawaja, Smith tons put Australia in command in Sydney
    Australia were in complete command of the third Test against South Africa on Thursday, having made hay on a placid pitch for a second straight day.
    Steve Smith. File photo
    Smith joins Khawaja with century, Australia 394-4
    The match is a dead rubber after Australia sealed the series with wins in Melbourne and Brisbane
    Credit: Cricket Australia/Twitter
    Statue of Belinda Clark unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground
    The first statue cast in a female cricketer's honour stands alongside former captains Richie Benaud and Steve Waugh at the ground

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher