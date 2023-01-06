Day three of Sydney Test washed out by rain

Heavy rain washed out the third day of the already weather-disrupted third and final Test between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The play was formally abandoned soon after what would have been the tea break with the rain forecast to continue for the rest of the day.

The outlook for the weekend is more promising and Australia should resume their first innings on Saturday on 475-4, with Usman Khawaja 195 not out and closing on his maiden Test double century.