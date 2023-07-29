England's Anderson not ready to retire as he nears 41st birthday

"As soon as you get into your thirties as a bowler, people are asking how long you've got left. But in the past three or four years, I've bowled as well as I ever have," Anderson told the BBC.

"I feel like I've been in so much control, my body has been in a good place, my skills are as good as they ever have been. The numbers, the wickets, the selection side of it is a completely different issue.

"If Stokesy and Baz (McCullum) say 'You've not got the wickets we would have liked,' then I'd be absolutely fine with that. In terms of retirement, I've got no interest in going any time soon."

Anderson, who suffered a groin injury in the lead-up to the Ashes, admitted that he was going through a "lean patch" but backed himself to rebound in the second innings of the final Test where Australia lead the hosts by 12 runs.