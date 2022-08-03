Suryakumar Yadav powers India to 2-1 series lead in West Indies

Put in to bat first, West Indies ended their innings on 164/5 after opener Kyle Mayers struck 73 off 50 balls and Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with some quick runs at the end of the innings.

India pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2-35, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya and seamer Arshdeep Singh also bagged one wicket each.

India won the series opener by 68 runs, while West Indies won the second match by five wickets.

The fourth T20 will be played on Saturday followed by the final game on Sunday.