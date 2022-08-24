Maharaj hopes South Africa have struck psychological blow against England

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj hopes his side's first Test win over England week has dented home morale ahead of the second clash, which begins at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Maharaj was one of the mainstays of a victory by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s that has put South Africa 1-0 up in the three-Test series.

“I’d like to think so,” he said in answer to a question about whether South Africa had struck a psychological blow with the emphatic nature of their win, completed inside three days.

“But having said that, I think England have played some really good cricket and fought themselves out of tough situations to win Test matches and series in the last year,” Maharaj told a Tuesday news conference.