New Zealand frustrate England after Stokes enforces follow-on

Young's wicket left New Zealand 167 for three, still needing 59 runs to make England bat again.

Williamson and Nicholls rode their luck through the final hour but strode off unbeaten, with New Zealand having some hope of setting England a proper fourth innings chase.

New Zealand were earlier bowled out in the morning session for 209 in reply to England's declared first innings total of 435 for eight, the Black Caps falling 27 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

England skipper Stokes had little hesitation sending the hosts back in to bat on an overcast morning but Latham and Conway survived 19 watchful overs to lunch and then the entire middle session to tea.

Latham brought up his 5,000th Test run before tea with a single off James Anderson.

New Zealand started the day on 138 for seven in their first innings, still needing 98 runs to avoid the follow-on.

They briefly held hope of mowing the runs down as tail-ender captain Tim Southee went on a six-hitting spree in an entertaining knock of 73 off 49 balls.

Southee smashed Leach for three sixes in an over, the second bringing up his fifty from 39 deliveries and sending the ball onto scaffolding behind the fence at long-on.

Leach dropped Southee when he slogged Stuart Broad to just in front of the fine leg rope when on 71.

But the spinner's anguish lasted only one ball as Southee was caught by Zak Crawley at midwicket after another top edge.

That ended an excellent 98-run partnership with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and the match quickly turned.