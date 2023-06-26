'Week-to-week', injured Williamson not giving up on World Cup

Kane Williamson has not given up on playing a part in New Zealand's 50 overs World Cup campaign but said he was taking his recovery from a right knee injury on a week-to-week basis.

The elite top-order batsman suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and underwent surgery in early April.

Williamson said he was making progress but ensuring the knee mended properly was his overriding priority ahead of getting back on the pitch at the World Cup in India in October and November.

"Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment," he said on Monday.