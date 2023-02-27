England chase 210 runs for victory after pulsating day four

England lost opener Zak Crawley but held firm in the final hour of a pulsating day four in the second Test against New Zealand on Monday, needing 210 runs with nine wickets in hand to secure victory and a series sweep.

England were 48 for one at stumps, with opener Ben Duckett (23 not out) and nightwatchman Ollie Robinson (one not out) surviving the tense final overs at the Basin Reserve after New Zealand captain Tim Southee bowled Crawley for 24.

England will fancy their chances of reeling in the remaining runs on day five, having chased down 277, 299 and 296 in successive Tests to whitewash New Zealand in the home summer.

Ben Stokes's team also mowed down a record 378 to beat India in Birmingham in their inimitable 'Bazball' style.

"We know how we are going to go about things, we'll be positive, entertain the crowd, we'll be doing the same tomorrow," said England spinner Jack Leach, who took 5-157 in New Zealand's second innings total of 483.

Asked to follow-on by Stokes after being bowled out for 209 on day three, Southee's side showed fighting spirit to drag themselves back into the match, with Kane Williamson producing an inspiring century.