BCCI invites bids to operate women's IPL teams

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Tuesday invited bids for the right to "own and operate" teams in the first ever women's Indian Premier League (IPL).

In December, the BCCI also floated tenders for the women's league's media rights for the 2023-27 cycle.

"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women's Indian Premier League, through a tender process," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The (Invitation to Tender) will be available for purchase till January 21, 2023."