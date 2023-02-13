    বাংলা

    India v Australia Dharamsala Test shifted to Indore over outfield concerns

    Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association recently re-laid the outfield at the picturesque stadium in Dharamsala

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Feb 2023, 12:19 PM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2023, 12:19 PM

    The third Test between India and Australia has been shifted to Indore following concerns about the quality of the outfield at the original venue in Dharamsala, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

    The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association had recently re-laid the outfield at Dharamsala for what would have been just the second Test match ever staged at the picturesque stadium, which is surrounded by snow-capped mountains of the Dauladhar range.

    "Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

    Indore's Holkar Stadium, which has hosted two Test matches since 2016, will be the new venue for the third match.

    India are 1-0 ahead in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy following their comprehensive victory inside three days in Nagpur on Saturday.

    New Delhi hosts the second match from Friday while the final Test is scheduled in Ahmedabad.

