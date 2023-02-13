India v Australia Dharamsala Test shifted to Indore over outfield concerns

"Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Indore's Holkar Stadium, which has hosted two Test matches since 2016, will be the new venue for the third match.

India are 1-0 ahead in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy following their comprehensive victory inside three days in Nagpur on Saturday.

New Delhi hosts the second match from Friday while the final Test is scheduled in Ahmedabad.