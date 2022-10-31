    বাংলা

    Ailing Finch fifty helps Australia thrash Ireland at T20 World Cup

    Australia move to second in Group 1 behind leading New Zealand, who have a game in hand

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Oct 2022, 12:30 PM
    Updated : 31 Oct 2022, 12:30 PM

    Aaron Finch returned to form with a timely half-century but finished under an injury cloud as Australia eased to a 42-run win over Ireland at the T20 World Cup on Monday to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

    Captain Finch's 63 off 44 balls helped the champions to an imposing total of 179 for five at the Gabba before Australia's bowlers led by Mitchell Starc terrorised Ireland's top order on Halloween.

    Australia move to second in Group 1 behind leading New Zealand, who have a game in hand.

    With the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals, Australia's big win lifted their net run-rate just shy of England's, putting pressure on Jos Buttler's side to beat New Zealand at the same venue on Tuesday.

    After a slow and awkward 31 not out against Sri Lanka in Perth, Finch started tensely with the bat but grew in confidence in partnerships with Mitchell Marsh (28) and Marcus Stoinis (35).

    The stocky opener struggled with his running later in the innings, though, and left the field early with a hamstring strain during Ireland's chase.

    "A little hammy twinge, I think, so we'll get a scan tomorrow. Unfortunately I've had a history of them so we'll see how it goes," said Finch, named man-of-the-match.

    "That doesn't feel too bad at the moment but generally overnight they can stiffen up."

    It put a sour note on a clinical performance by the hosts in front of a crowd laden with fans dressed in Halloween costumes.

    After spin bowling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took two quick wickets, Starc bowled Curtis Campher and George Dockrell in a thrilling burst of fast bowling as Ireland crashed to 25 for five at the end of the fourth over.

    Ireland number three Lorcan Tucker batted on and finished with a brave, unbeaten 71 but had little support from his team mates as the Irish were bowled out for 137 after 18.1 overs.

    T20 World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    One Day International Series - India Practice Session - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 16, 2022 India's Virat Kohli during practice Action Images via
    Kohli appalled by ‘invasion of privacy’
    Individuals entered Kohli’s hotel room in Perth and posted video of his belongings
    T20 Series - Ireland v South Africa - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, Britain - August 3, 2022 South Africa's Aiden Markram in action Action Images via
    SA taking nothing for granted
    South Africa are top of Group two with five points, one clear of India and Bangladesh with two Super 12 matches left to play
    Credit: Cricket Ireland
    Australia wary of giant-killer Ireland
    Ireland stunned England in a rain-marred Super 12 contest and are joined by defending champions Australia as well as England on three points
    Credit: Pakistan Cricket
    Pakistan crush Netherlands for first T20 WC win
    The Netherlands batsmen struggled with pace and Bas de Leede was forced to retire as he was bleeding under his eye after being struck on the helmet from a Haris Rauf bouncer

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher