Ailing Finch fifty helps Australia thrash Ireland at T20 World Cup

Aaron Finch returned to form with a timely half-century but finished under an injury cloud as Australia eased to a 42-run win over Ireland at the T20 World Cup on Monday to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Captain Finch's 63 off 44 balls helped the champions to an imposing total of 179 for five at the Gabba before Australia's bowlers led by Mitchell Starc terrorised Ireland's top order on Halloween.

Australia move to second in Group 1 behind leading New Zealand, who have a game in hand.

With the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals, Australia's big win lifted their net run-rate just shy of England's, putting pressure on Jos Buttler's side to beat New Zealand at the same venue on Tuesday.

After a slow and awkward 31 not out against Sri Lanka in Perth, Finch started tensely with the bat but grew in confidence in partnerships with Mitchell Marsh (28) and Marcus Stoinis (35).