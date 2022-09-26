Afif earns Bangladesh narrow win over spirited UAE

A brave half-century from Afif Hossain and a good bowling effort helped Bangladesh claim a slim 7-run win over a lively UAE and take a 1-0 lead in the two-game Twenty20 series.

Sent in to bat first, Bangladesh rode on Afif’s unbeaten 55-ball 77 to post 158 for 5 before three-wicket hauls from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shoriful Islam extinguished UAE hopes of a victory with two balls remaining at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The UAE began well in their chase losing only the wicket of opener Muhammad Waseem (15) in the powerplay to a run-out and scoring 43 runs. The other opener Chirag Suri (35) forged ahead with Aryan Lakra (19) in a quickfire 22-ball 39-run in the second wicket.

Miraz struck twice in quick succession to cut the pair’s foray short as Suri danced down the track and Lakra popped an easy pouch at short third man as the hosts were reduced to 79 for 3 in 10 overs.