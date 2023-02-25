Leach grabs three wickets as New Zealand collapse to 96-6

Jack Leach grabbed three wickets and James Anderson another one to reduce New Zealand to 96 for six at tea on day two of the second Test against England on Saturday, still 339 runs adrift of the tourists' declared first innings total of 435 for eight.

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was 12 not out after Ollie Pope made a second brilliant catch in close to have number six Daryl Mitchell out for 12 with spinner Leach's final ball of the session.

New Zealand's hopes of levelling the series faded fast through a chaotic session in overcast conditions at the Basin Reserve.

England, however, are in the box seat, courtesy of a 302-run partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root.

Though Brook's hopes of a maiden double-century were dashed early on day two when he was caught-and-bowled for 186 by Matt Henry, Root rolled on and finished with an unbeaten 153.

England captain Ben Stokes' declaration paid off as veteran paceman Anderson removed opener Devon Conway for a duck and number three Kane Williamson for four as New Zealand limped to 12 for two at lunch.