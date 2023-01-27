Lara to act as 'performance mentor' for West Indies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said batting great Brian Lara has agreed to take on the role of "performance mentor" to help players and coaches in all three formats of the game.

The 53-year-old, who was part of a review panel formed after West Indies faltered in the first round of last year's T20 World Cup, would support the head coaches "in providing players with tactical advice and improving their game sense", the CWI said in a statement on Thursday.

The former captain would also work closely with Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams on World Cup planning, the board added.