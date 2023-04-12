England want 'flat, fast' pitches for Ashes says Stokes

"I think I know what the starting XI is going to be, there or thereabouts," Stokes told Sky Sports.

"Having the option to bowl above 90mph, any captain wants that. (But) when it comes to that first test I will be making sure I pick the best team for that first game.

"We've been clear with the groundstaff what type of wickets we want and they have been responsive. We want flat, fast wickets. We want to score quickly. If that brings (Australia's) guys in, they will be happy. I'm smiling, because I'm looking forward to it."

All-rounder Stokes has mostly played as a batter during this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with Chennai Super Kings, bowling just one over in two matches due to a troublesome left knee.

Stokes said his recovery from the knee issue was "going nicely. But I'm not going to rush myself, the main priority is making sure I can fulfil my role as a fourth seamer in the Ashes," he added.

The first Ashes Test will be held at Edgbaston from June 16.