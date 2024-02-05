Ashwin and Bumrah bowl India to series-levelling victory

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets apiece to bowl India to a 106-run victory in the second Test against England on Monday.

Chasing a victory target of 399, England were 95-1 before losing five wickets in the morning session as India set about levelling the series.

Opener Zak Crawley struck 73, with Ben Foakes (36) and Tom Hartley (36) producing defiant knocks down the order, but England were eventually dismissed for 292 in the second session on day four.

"We know winning a Test match in these conditions is not going to be easy, but the bowlers stepped up," said India captain Rohit Sharma.

"The wicket was good to bat on, a lot of the batters got starts but didn't convert. This win gives us a lot of confidence. Very proud of such a young squad."