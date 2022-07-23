England sweep to comprehensive win in ODI against South Africa

But any advantage they might have had from winning the toss and putting England into bat amid gloomy conditions quickly faded as their top order collapsed.

Three of South Africa's top four batsmen failed to score and talisman Quinton de Kock went cheaply, for five runs, as England ran riot in their opening four overs, with two wickets for opening bowler Reece Topley and a sharp run out by captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

South Africa never recovered with Adil Rashid mopping up the innings and finishing with figures of 3-29.

Heinrich Klaasen was South Africa’s top scorer with 33 runs and one of only three to get to double figures.