England captain steers clear of controversy after Wade obstruction

England captain Jos Buttler declined to appeal against Australia's Matthew Wade for obstructing the field in the series-opening T20 match in Perth on Sunday but said he might be less forgiving in the upcoming World Cup.

The match was delicately poised with Australia needing 39 off 23 balls to win when Wade top-edged a short ball from Mark Wood into his helmet.

The ball careened into the air and Wood ran down to Wade's end to attempt a catch but the Australian wicketkeeper-batsman stuck an arm out to impede him.

Buttler said he was asked by the on-field umpires whether he intended to appeal but decided to let the moment pass. England went on to win by eight runs.