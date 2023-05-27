    বাংলা

    Six ex-Yorkshire players sanctioned for using racist language by disciplinary panel

    Additionally, all six players have been recommended to undertake a racism or discrimination education course at their own expense

    Reuters
    Published : 27 May 2023, 05:40 AM
    Updated : 27 May 2023, 05:40 AM

    Six former Yorkshire players have been sanctioned for the alleged use of racist and discriminatory language in verdicts released by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel on Friday. 

    Yorkshire and a number of individuals were charged by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last year after an investigation into racism allegations made by Azeem Rafiq, who said in 2021 he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club. 

    In March, ex-England captain Michael Vaughan was cleared of using racist language towards Rafiq, but a CDC panel upheld charges against former Yorkshire players Tim Bresnan, John Blain, Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah. 

    Gary Ballance, who announced his retirement from cricket in April, did not attend the hearing in March as he had already admitted in 2021 to using racist language against former team mate Rafiq. 

    On Friday, Ballance, Bresnan, Gale and Pyrah received fines as well as suspensions of varying length from coaching and playing cricket, while Blain and Hoggard were only fined. 

    Additionally, all six players have been recommended to undertake a racism or discrimination education course at their own expense. The players can appeal the decision before June 9. 

    "The CDC has also confirmed that the sanction hearing for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which has admitted four breaches ... will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023," the CDC said. 

    The racism scandal rocked English cricket and led to numerous changes in coaching and administrative personnel at the club.

    RELATED STORIES
    England Lions Nets - Worcester, Britain - June 28, 2017 England's Gary Ballance during nets
    Ballance retires from all forms of game
    The former England batter signs off four months after leaving Yorkshire
    LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - May 21, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior gestures towards a fan as Valencia's Jose Gaya and Cenk Ozkacar attempt to restrain him REUTERS/Pablo Morano
    Spain arrests 7 after racist incidents targeting Vinicius Jr
    Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed support for Vinicius Jr, whom he expected would remain at the club
    Football - Champions League - Group F - Real Madrid v RB Leipzig - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 14, 2022 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts
    Brazil condemns 'racist attacks' on Vinicius Jr in Spain
    Videos posted on social media showed hundreds of Valencia fans singing "Vinicius is a monkey"
    Cricket - Second ODI - Bangladesh v England - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - March 3, 2023 England's Jason Roy celebrates after reaching his century.
    Kolkata sign England's Roy to fill Iyer and Shakib void
    All-rounder Shakib, currently leading Bangladesh in a one-off Test against Ireland in , conveyed his unavailability citing national team commitments

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan