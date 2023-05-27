Six ex-Yorkshire players sanctioned for using racist language by disciplinary panel

Six former Yorkshire players have been sanctioned for the alleged use of racist and discriminatory language in verdicts released by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel on Friday.

Yorkshire and a number of individuals were charged by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last year after an investigation into racism allegations made by Azeem Rafiq, who said in 2021 he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.

In March, ex-England captain Michael Vaughan was cleared of using racist language towards Rafiq, but a CDC panel upheld charges against former Yorkshire players Tim Bresnan, John Blain, Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah.