    বাংলা

    NZ buoyant after clinching Lahore thriller, says Mitchell

    Pakistan slumped to 88-7 in reply but Iftikhar Ahmed's 24-ball 60 injected drama into the contest

    Reuters
    Published : 18 April 2023, 08:41 AM
    Updated : 18 April 2023, 08:41 AM

    New Zealand eked out a thrilling four-run victory in the third Twenty20 International against Pakistan in Lahore to stay alive in the series and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said the win would give them confidence for the last two matches in Rawalpindi.

    New Zealand are without regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is set to miss the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year with a knee injury, while several others are playing in the Indian Premier League.

    Staring at a series defeat after back-to-back losses, the touring side put up a competitive 163-5 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday on the back of Tom Latham's 49-ball 64.

    Pakistan slumped to 88-7 in reply but Iftikhar Ahmed's 24-ball 60 injected drama into the contest.

    Pakistan needed five runs off the last three balls but Jimmy Neesham removed Iftikhar, followed that with a dot ball, and then dismissed Haris Rauf to thwart the hosts.

    "It was obviously a hell of a game of cricket and awesome for the boys to get across the line," Mitchell, who made 33, said on Tuesday.

    "It gives the guys a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the series and you never know what will happen over the next few games."

    Mitchell was proud how New Zealand had fought their way back into the series but said they would need to adapt quickly in Rawalpindi, which hosts the last two matches on Thursday and next Monday.

    "It's obviously a new ground, a new challenge and a new surface. So we'll be pretty clear on how we want to play on that surface.

    "We'll adapt as quickly as we can. Hopefully we win a few little moments and we'll see what happens."

    RELATED STORIES
    England's Ben Stokes in action during the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain on June 12, 2022.
    Stokes will be sweet for Ashes: McCullum
    McCullum said the allrounder had built a career on peaking in big moments
    Third Test - England v New Zealand - Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 25, 2022 New Zealand's Kane Williamson in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
    Williamson, Nicholls hit double tons as NZ punish Sri Lanka
    Williamson scores his 27th Test century but his effort in the company of Nicholls was an entirely different order of dominance
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 3, 2019. General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match.
    US book spot in ODI WC final qualifier
    United Arab Emirates finished runner-up to the US to claim the second spot in the qualifier
    Cricket - New Zealand Practice Session - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 9, 2022 New Zealand head coach Gary Stead during practice.
    Stead calls for separate coaches for New Zealand Test
    The New Zealand head coach hopes to continue coaching New Zealand when his contract expires after this year's World Cup in India

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan