NZ buoyant after clinching Lahore thriller, says Mitchell

"It was obviously a hell of a game of cricket and awesome for the boys to get across the line," Mitchell, who made 33, said on Tuesday.

"It gives the guys a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the series and you never know what will happen over the next few games."

Mitchell was proud how New Zealand had fought their way back into the series but said they would need to adapt quickly in Rawalpindi, which hosts the last two matches on Thursday and next Monday.

"It's obviously a new ground, a new challenge and a new surface. So we'll be pretty clear on how we want to play on that surface.

"We'll adapt as quickly as we can. Hopefully we win a few little moments and we'll see what happens."