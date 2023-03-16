Marsh expects Australia's all-rounder abundance to pay off in India

Australia's Mitchell Marsh is confident the abundance of all-rounders in their squad will serve them well in India, both in the upcoming one-day series and at the 50-overs World Cup later this year.

Australia lost the four-match Test series against India 2-1 but have been bolstered by the return from injury of all-rounders Marsh (ankle) and Glenn Maxwell (leg) ahead of the three-match ODI series against the 2023 World Cup hosts.

They have more all-round options in Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar and Marsh said it augured well for the side ahead of the World Cup in October-November.

"The more all-rounders, the better," Marsh told reporters on the eve of Friday's series opener in Mumbai.