India's Patel says IPL experience helped him produce match-winning knock

All-rounder Axar Patel said he used the experience he gained from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to secure his maiden fifty in one-day internationals that gave India a series-clinching victory in the second match against West Indies on Sunday.

Chasing 312 to go 2-0 up in the three-match series, India needed 100 runs from the last 10 overs with five wickets in hand.

Patel smashed 64 not out off 35 balls, his fifth sixth sealing India's thrilling victory with two balls to spare.