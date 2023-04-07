England bowler Topley suffers shoulder injury ahead of World Cup

England bowler Reece Topley has suffered an injury setback ahead of this year's Cricket World Cup after being ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a dislocated shoulder.

Topley suffered the injury while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday when he dived while fielding.

The 29-year-old, who missed last year's Twenty20 World Cup after suffering ankle ligament damage, has returned to England for treatment.