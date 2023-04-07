    বাংলা

    England bowler Topley suffers shoulder injury ahead of World Cup

    The 29-year-old, who missed last year's Twenty20 World Cup after suffering ankle ligament damage, has returned to England for treatment

    Reuters
    Published : 7 April 2023, 08:59 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 08:59 AM

    England bowler Reece Topley has suffered an injury setback ahead of this year's Cricket World Cup after being ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a dislocated shoulder.

    Topley suffered the injury while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday when he dived while fielding.

    The 29-year-old, who missed last year's Twenty20 World Cup after suffering ankle ligament damage, has returned to England for treatment.

    "We tried our best to keep him here, but the treatment and the experts suggest that he is going to be out of action for some time," Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar said on Thursday.

    Bangalore on Friday named South Africa's left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell as Topley's replacement.

    The shoulder injury is the latest in a series of fitness issues that have marred Topley's career, with the seamer previously suffering four back stress fractures in five years.

    Topley has picked up 33 wickets in 22 ODIs for England since making his debut in 2015.

    England are defending champions at this year's World Cup, which will be played in India in October and November.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 3, 2019. General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match.
    US book spot in ODI WC final qualifier
    United Arab Emirates finished runner-up to the US to claim the second spot in the qualifier
    TV pundit and former England captain Gary Lineker is seen inside the stadium before the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - Apri16, 2022.
    Lineker to 'step back' from BBC presenting
    Lineker has hosted Match of the Day for more than 20 years and the charismatic 62-year-old has never been afraid to voice his opinions
    Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Apr 4, 2023 Chelsea's Wesley Fofana in action with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez
    Chelsea held 0-0 by Liverpool again
    The Blues spurned one opportunity after another, repeating the kind of toothless display that ended up costing Graham Potter's coaching job for the club
    Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
    Clubs are afraid after 12 managers sacked: Klopp
    Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday with the club sitting 11th in the league

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain