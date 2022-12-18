Australia captain Cummins praises Starc as paceman joins 300 club

Australia captain Pat Cummins lavished praise on Mitchell Starc as the rangy left-arm paceman joined the 300 wickets club in style on Sunday during the first Test win over South Africa.

Starc brought up the milestone by bowling Rassie van der Dussen for a duck with a trademark inswinging yorker that sliced through the number three's bat and pad and sent the Gabba crowd into a frenzy before lunch on day two.

The 32-year-old pointed to the crowd as he jogged down the pitch to be mobbed by his team mates.

Eleven years after his debut against New Zealand in Brisbane, Starc became the seventh Australian to take 300 scalps in Tests, joining Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, team mate Nathan Lyon, Dennis Lillee and Mitchell Johnson.