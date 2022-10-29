Chase, Brooks back in Windies test squad, Chanderpaul's son gets first call-up

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase and middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks were on Saturday recalled to the squad for their two-Test series in Australia, while former captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul's son Tagenarine earned his maiden call-up.

West Indies, who are ranked eighth in the world in Test cricket, will play the first Test against top-ranked Australia in Perth on Nov. 30 followed by the second in Adelaide on Dec 8.

"We have played two series this year – against England and Bangladesh – and won both. We have been playing good test cricket and expect to do well against the Australians on their home turf," lead selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement.