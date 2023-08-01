Back in nets, NZ's Williamson racing against time for World Cup

Recovering New Zealand captain Kane Williamson returned to the net on Tuesday to face throwdowns keeping alive his faint hopes of playing the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year.

The 32-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Indian Premier League and underwent surgery in early April that made him doubtful for the World Cup.

Williamson posted on Instagram a clip of him batting in the nets with the caption: "Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws."

New Zealand coach Gary Stead is among those who have not given up hopes of Williamson's participation in the showpiece event in October-November.