Sri Lanka thrash UAE to get T20 World Cup campaign back on track

The UAE got off to a disastrous start in their chase and were reduced to 21-4 inside the first six overs of powerplay with Chameera doing most of the damage for the 2014 champions by picking up three wickets in his first two overs.

They never recovered from the false start and were bundled out for 73 as Sri Lanka bounced back from their opening loss.

Sri Lanka will have their fingers crossed on the fitness of Chameera, however, who had missed the Asia Cup with a leg injury and hobbled off the field on Tuesday after pulling out of his run-up while delivering the final ball of his fourth over.