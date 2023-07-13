ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's events

Men's and women's teams competing in International Cricket Council (ICC) events will receive equal prize money, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.

The decision was announced at the ICC's annual conference in Durban.

"This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men's and women's cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally," ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement.

"Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women's events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money.