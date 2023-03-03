Rohit defends India's choice of turning tracks

"At the start of the series, we made a choice of what kind of pitches we wanted to play on," Rohit told reporters after India's unbeaten nine-Test run on home soil came to an end.

"It was a collective call that we wanted this kind of pitches."

Milking 'home advantage' is commonplace in Test cricket and India are likely to roll out another turning track in Ahmedabad for the final match next week.

Thirty wickets fell in the first two days at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium, drawing criticism that the pitch did not provide a fair contest between bat and ball.

"When you're playing at home, you always play to your strengths, and not worry about what people outside are talking about," the opener said.

"We want to play to our strength and our strength is spin bowling and batting. Everyone uses that advantage outside. So what's wrong with that?"