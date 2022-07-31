Mosaddek, Litton star as Bangladesh level series with 7-wicket win in second T20

After a slow start, Litton got into the groove pulling away seamer Tanaka Chivanga’s consecutive short balls for two sixes and a four in the fourth over to send the Tigers on their way.

Richard Ngarava took out his partner Munim Shahriar for 7 but that did not slow him down as Anamul Haque (16) opened his account with a boundary.

Zimbabwe bowlers continued pitching the ball short to Litton but the 27-year-old skillfully worked them away, lacing his knock with six boundaries and two sixes.

After Litton and Anamul walked back to the hutch in the space of five deliveries with Bangladesh still 55 runs away, Afif Hossain (30 not out) took charge. With Najmul Hossain Shanto (19) at the other end, the pair showed maturity and gave Zimbabwe bowlers no way through.

Hitting just two boundaries and a six between them, the duo coasted to the win with a 55-run stand and 15 balls to spare.