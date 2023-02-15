England captain Stokes hopes counties take up 'Bazball' mantle

Stokes said Lees had brought "the message" from the test team to the Lions and they had responded accordingly.

"It's obviously shown. You look at the way that the lads have gone about (it), in particular with the bat," Stokes told reporters on Wednesday, on the eve of the first Test against New Zealand.

"You can see they're really pressing the game forward.

"It's great to see it filtering down from us up here at the top down the Lions and hopefully into county cricket as well."

England were in a wretched place less than a year ago in the wake of a heavy Ashes defeat and a series loss away to the West Indies but they are now a picture of vitality in batting and bowling.

The sustained quality of pace stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad has seen both join Ollie Robinson in the 11 for the pink ball series-opener against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

That has meant no place for the squad's other fast bowlers Olly Stone and Matthew Potts.

There are exciting names in reserve in the leadup to the home Ashes, with Jofra Archer having successfully returned from a long-term back injury and speedster Mark Wood rested from the New Zealand tour.