With Pakistan opener in the books, India focused on Dutch

"We knew the hype around it. We knew it's always going to be a high intensity and big clash," he said on Wednesday.

"Having such games done and dusted in the first phase itself, it's good.

"Had it been the third or fourth game, it could have some effect on the following games.

"Having this game out of our group, it's good."

The Netherlands are not expected to present inaugural champions India with as many problems as Pakistan did but Mhambrey said they would not take the minnows lightly.

"Every game from here is important," the former India bowler said.

"Every team that's part of the tournament has worked its way up, has done something good and that's the reason they are here, and we take it like that."

Kohli proved his class with one of the greatest T20 knocks on Sunday but Arshdeep Singh was the unsung hero, his 3-32 including the prized wickets of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and their batting lynchpin Mohammad Rizwan.

Mhambrey was impressed by the left-arm seamer's ability to cope with the pressure of bowling in the powerplay and death overs.

"The composure he's shown, the clarity of thought process that he's shown, he's a great kid," Mhambrey said.